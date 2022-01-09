Wike Declares 19 Persons Wanted For Operating Illegal Refineries In Rivers

Governor Nyesome Wike has declared 19 persons wanted for operating illegal refineries in Rivers.

The governor who made the declaration today during a broadcast in Port Harcourt, threatened to expose more accomplices of illegal refiners.

Wike directed the Head of Service of Rivers State to query and possibly recommend the prosecution of a permanent secretary in the Rivers State Civil Service for aiding the operation of illegal refineries in the state.

He also directed the immediate prosecution of those arrested for illegal trading and contravening the ban on the use of motorcycles in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt, the two metropolitan Local Government Areas of Rivers State.

The governor restated the ban on the use of motorcycles in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt, as well as a ban on the use of makeshift buildings and umbrellas by traders in the G.R.A phases one and two.