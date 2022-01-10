90 Airport Staff, Others Arrested For Fake COVID-19 Results, Other Crimes

Ninety airport staff have been arrested for fake COVID-19 results as well as engaging in other criminal activities.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria disclosed this via a statement issued on Monday, titled ‘Faan Arrests Over 90 Touts; Hands 89 Over To Police.’

FAAN General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu, said the suspects were nabbed in both Lagos and Abuja for touting, unauthorised entry, trespass, illegal facilitation, forgery, loitering, Theft, public nuisance and arguments, amongst others.

According to her, some of those arrested are staff of Patovilki Nigeria Limited, Lakewood Services, and the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc.

“Of the total arrested, 59 were handed over to the airport police command in Abuja for prosecution, while 30 were handed over to the police force in Lagos for same,” the statement read.

“FAAN will like to use this opportunity to warn those that do not have any legitimate business at the airports, as well as airport staff carrying out illegal duties to desist from such acts, as the Authority will not hesitate to arrest and hand over such individuals for prosecution.”