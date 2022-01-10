Advertisement

Bitcoin Slides Below $40,000

Channels Television  
Updated January 10, 2022
This file photo taken on December 17, 2020, shows a physical imitation of a Bitcoin at a cryptocurrency “Bitcoin Change” shop, near Grand Bazaar, in Istanbul.  Ozan KOSE / AFP

 

Bitcoin slid below $40,000 on Monday, falling to its lowest level since the end of September as the world’s leading cryptocurrency showed no end to its volatility.

Bitcoin dropped to $39,663.18, down from a record high of above $66,000 in October.

After taking a tumble Monday, it recovered some ground, rising to $41,198.

READ ALSO: US To Return $154m Stolen And Converted To Bitcoin

Its recent decline meanwhile continues to drag down other cryptocurrencies.

“The main culprit behind the slump in crypto prices is the Fed’s decision to withdraw massive liquidity, which has been pumped into markets since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic,” Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Avatrade, said.

AFP



More on Business

NLC Rejects FG’s Plan To Increase Tax On Carbonated Drinks

Buhari Demands Transparency, Accountability From New NNPC Board

2022 Budget Won’t Fail Because APC Leads National Assembly – Buhari

I Am Absolutely Aware Of Nigerians’ Sufferings, Says Buhari

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV