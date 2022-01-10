Kaduna Security: Troops Foil Attack, Neutralize Five Terrorists In Giwa LGA

Troops of the Nigerian military have neutralized five terrorists in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to a statement on Monday by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the terrorists were neutralized after the troops foiled an attack by the terrorists in Kwanan Bataro community of Giwa local government area.

According to the operational feedback, the troops who were conducting clearance patrols in Giwa LGA received credible intelligence of terrorists’ movement towards Fatika town, and immediately, they mobilised to Marke and Ruheya in response.

He explained that the outlawed gang were sighted and attempted to escape the advancing forces.

The troops, however, cut off their escape route at Kwanan Bataro and engaged the terrorists in a firefight, during which five of them were neutralized.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i has expressed satisfaction with the operational feedback, and commended the troops for their proactive and sharp response to the intelligence received.

He encouraged them to keep up the intensity in the ongoing offensives against terrorists in the area.