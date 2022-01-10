NANNM Suspends 3-Day Warning Strike

The National Association Of Nigeria Nurses And Midwives (NANNM) has suspended its 3-day warning strike in Lagos State.

This follows a meeting between NANNM’s management and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday.

According to a statement by NANNNM’s State Secretary, Toba Odumosu, issues of agitation of nurses and midwives in Lagos were presented in an earlier notice of strike action, and the governor’s interventions on the demands urged the council to call for an emergency congress for 12noon Monday 10th January 2022.

The spokesperson noted that after considerations and a review of feedbacks and resolutions reached with the government, the congress has taken the decision to suspend the strike action effective from Tuesday 11th January 2022 by 8 am.

All nurses within the metropolis were urged to return to their duty post on Tuesday.