Six More Patients Die As NCDC Confirms 537 New COVID-19 Cases

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated January 10, 2022
A health worker wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit tests a swab sample for COVID-19 at a primary health center. NOAH SEELAM / AFP

 

Six more people have died of complications related to COVID-19, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reported on Monday.

The NCDC revealed this while giving an update on the management of the disease in the country, saying 537 more cases have been confirmed.

It explained that the new infections were reported in seven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

They include Rivers – 313, Lagos – 178, FCT – 19, Kaduna – 11, Gombe – six, Ogun – six, Ekiti – three, and Abia – one.

Following the new infections reported, Nigeria has now confirmed a total of 248,312 since it reported its first case in February 2020.

Of the cases confirmed, 218,997 people who initially tested positive have been discharged and 3,077 deaths have been recorded in all 36 states and the FCT.

While the NCDC said it has collected and tested a total of 3,863,081 samples, the country has 26,238 COVID-19 cases that are still active.

See the breakdown of cases according to states below:

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos97,05416,22780,066761
FCT27,6732,92524,507241
Rivers15,67242715,091154
Kaduna11,01014410,78086
Plateau10,2096010,07673
Oyo10,1177549,167196
Edo7,5841477,135302
Ogun5,759965,58182
Delta5,0662,4002,556110
Ondo5,0663734,593100
Kano4,8412764,439126
Akwa Ibom4,5661734,34944
Kwara4,3185453,70964
Osun3,142692,98489
Gombe2,9581802,71563
Enugu2,939172,89329
Anambra2,7002422,43919
Nasarawa2,6742902,34539
Katsina2,387202,33037
Imo2,335482,23057
Abia2,144152,09633
Benue2,1183291,76425
Ebonyi2,064282,00432
Ekiti1,955831,84428
Bauchi1,910601,82624
Borno1,577331,50044
Taraba1,345781,23532
Bayelsa1,305301,24728
Adamawa1,157271,09832
Niger1,12811099820
Sokoto810078228
Cross River727270025
Jigawa6421960518
Yobe50234909
Kebbi478845416
Zamfara37503669
Kogi5032


