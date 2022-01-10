We Recovered N152Bn, $386m In 2021 – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that in 2021, it recovered the sum of N152, 088,698,751.64, (One Hundred and Fifty-two Billion, Eighty-eight Million, Six Hundred and Ninety-eight Thousand, Seven Hundred and Fifty-one Naira, Sixty-four Kobo).

A statement from the agency on Monday also stated that the sum of $386, 220,202.84 (Three Hundred and Eighty-six Million, Two Hundred and Twenty Thousand, Two Hundred and Two Dollars, Eighty-four Cent) were recovered.

The brief report further stated that an aggregated sum of £1, 182,519.75 (One Million, One Hundred and Eighty-two Thousand, Five Hundred and Nineteen Pounds, €156,246.76 (One Hundred and Fifty-six Thousand, Two Hundred and Forty-six Euro), 1,723,310.00 Saudi Riyal; 1,900.00 South African Rand; and 1, 400.00 Canadian Dollars, were also recovered between January and December 2021.

According to the communique put out in continuation of the review of its operational activities for 2021, the EFCC said the recovery basket also included a digital currency component with 5, 36957319 bitcoin and 0.09012 Ethereum.

Earlier, the commission said it had recorded convictions of 2, 220 across the commands in the same year under review.

The Abdulrasheed Bawa-led management of the EFCC assured Nigerians that there is no hiding place for the looters of the nation’s treasury.