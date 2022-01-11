2023 Elections: Shehu Sani Backs Rotational Presidency, Consensus Candidacy

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a member of the 8th Senate from Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani, has backed a rotational presidency for equity and balance.

He stated this on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm amid debate over who would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari who completes his second term in office next year.

“It is possible to rotate power, it is possible to make sure that all parts of the country produce a President for Nigeria; but things like this, as long as it is not constitutionally ingrained, can only be achieved by consensus,” the former lawmaker said.

“The political elite in the North, the governors, and others can sit down with the political elite from the southern part of the country and say ‘let us agree on this platform and let us achieve that’. It is possible to do that.

“No section of the country can produce a President without the other section of the country. President Buhari tried in 2003, 2007, 2011 to be President of Nigeria, he couldn’t until he aligned himself with the South West, with the likes of Tinubu and co.”

While the zoning of the ticket to contest the highest office in the land by political parties has continued to generate more reactions, the 17 southern governors in July last year demanded that the region must produce the next president.

Besides politics, Senator Sani also spoke about the security situation in the country, especially the banditry in the North West and parts of the North Central.

He said that bandits have become a state within a state because despite attacking communities, they end up installing traditional rulers as well as imams.

The former lawmaker asked authorities to step up efforts against the criminals, adding that more should be done by the government to secure the lives and properties of the people.

According to him, the recent attacks on several villages in Zamfara were in response to the military campaign launched against the bandits.