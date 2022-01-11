Abducted Wife Of Plateau Deputy Chief Of Staff Regains Freedom

The abducted wife of the Deputy Chief of Staff for the Plateau State Government House, Dorcas Vem, has regained freedom.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Plateau, Gabriel Ubah, confirmed the rescue of Silas Vem’s wife and a director in the State Ministry of Health, Dr Samuel Audu, to Channels Television on Tuesday.

According to Ubah, the victims who were abducted in separate attacks by gunmen on Sunday were rescued by a combined team of security personnel.

READ ALSO: Bandits In North West Have Become State Within State – Shehu Sani

He stressed that the security operatives sent after the gunmen succeeded in rescuing the victims without paying any ransom.

The command’s spokesman added that the police have rescued the abducted persons with their families.

Dorcas was abducted when a group of armed men stormed her residence in Little Rayfield area of Jos, the state capital.

Dr Audu, on the other hand, was abducted by gunmen in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.