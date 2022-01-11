BREAKING: David Umahi Declares Interest To Run For President In 2023

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi on Tuesday declared his 2023 presidential ambition at the State House in Abuja.

His declaration comes about 24 hours after former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, also indicated an interest in the race.

Both men are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Umahi, speaking at a press briefing after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, said his presidency will replicate his progressive efforts in Ebonyi at the national level.

He said he intends to bring a business-like spirit into governance.

According to him, President Buhari responded to his interest by asking him to seek the support of the people.

Umahi, who doubles as Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum, is also canvassing for a political solution to the insecurity problems in the region.

He believes that if the self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is willing and open to engagement, peace will return to the South East.

