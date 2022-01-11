NCDC Reports Eight More Deaths, 420 New COVID-19 Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said eight more people have died of complications related to COVID-19.

The agency disclosed this in a Facebook post on Tuesday while giving an update on the management of the disease in the country.

It added that 420 more infections were confirmed on Monday from 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

READ ALSO: Former Nigerian Leader Ernest Shonekan Dies At 85

Lagos topped the states reporting more cases with 103 infections and was followed by Kwara and Akwa Ibom which logged 90 and 49 additional cases respectively.

Others include FCT – 39, Kano – 33, Rivers – 31, Cross River – 17, Ogun – 17, Kaduna – 15, Edo – 11, Niger – nine, Oyo – five, and Abia – one.

Since Nigeria reported its first case of the disease in February 2020, the nation has confirmed a total of 248,732 infections.

Of these cases, 219,479 people who initially tested positive have been discharged and the nation’s death toll from the disease has risen to 3,085.

While the NCDC said it has collected and tested a total of 3,933,209 samples, the country has 26,168 COVID-19 cases that are still active.

See the breakdown of cases according to states below: