NCDC Reports Eight More Deaths, 420 New COVID-19 Cases

Channels Television  
Updated January 11, 2022
A file photo of a health worker wearing a PPE on duty.

 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said eight more people have died of complications related to COVID-19.

The agency disclosed this in a Facebook post on Tuesday while giving an update on the management of the disease in the country.

It added that 420 more infections were confirmed on Monday from 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

READ ALSO: Former Nigerian Leader Ernest Shonekan Dies At 85

Lagos topped the states reporting more cases with 103 infections and was followed by Kwara and Akwa Ibom which logged 90 and 49 additional cases respectively.

Others include FCT – 39, Kano – 33, Rivers – 31, Cross River – 17, Ogun – 17, Kaduna – 15, Edo – 11, Niger – nine, Oyo – five, and Abia – one.

Since Nigeria reported its first case of the disease in February 2020, the nation has confirmed a total of 248,732 infections.

Of these cases, 219,479 people who initially tested positive have been discharged and the nation’s death toll from the disease has risen to 3,085.

While the NCDC said it has collected and tested a total of 3,933,209 samples, the country has 26,168 COVID-19 cases that are still active.

See the breakdown of cases according to states below:

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos97,15716,33080,066761
FCT27,7122,77624,695241
Rivers15,70340515,144154
Kaduna11,02513910,80086
Plateau10,2096010,07673
Oyo10,1227479,179196
Edo7,5951527,135308
Ogun5,776965,59882
Delta5,0662,4002,556110
Ondo5,0663734,593100
Kano4,8742794,468127
Akwa Ibom4,615774,49444
Kwara4,4086353,70964
Osun3,142692,98489
Gombe2,9581802,71563
Enugu2,939172,89329
Anambra2,7002422,43919
Nasarawa2,6742902,34539
Katsina2,387202,33037
Imo2,335482,23057
Abia2,145142,09734
Benue2,1183291,76425
Ebonyi2,064282,00432
Ekiti1,955831,84428
Bauchi1,910601,82624
Borno1,577331,50044
Taraba1,345781,23532
Bayelsa1,305301,24728
Adamawa1,157271,09832
Niger1,13711999820
Sokoto810078228
Cross River744271725
Jigawa6421960518
Yobe50234909
Kebbi478845416
Zamfara37503669
Kogi5032


