One Killed, Seven Kidnapped As Terrorists Attack Kaduna Community

At least one person has been reportedly killed and seven others kidnapped by suspected terrorists who attacked Gbagyi Villa community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Although the police and state authorities are yet to comment on the incident, a community leader, Martins Ahuchogu told Channels Television that the terrorist in large numbers arrived in the community around 11:00 pm on Monday night, and opened fire, shooting sporadically.

He said that seven people were abducted while one man, who is said to be the head of the local vigilante group in the community was killed during the attack.

