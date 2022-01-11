Orji Kalu Wants Account Unfreezed, Name Removed From N7.1bn Fraud Charge Sheet

Former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, has filed an application at the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to unfreeze his bank account.

He is also seeking an order of the court to strike out his name and that of his company, Slok Nigeria Limited from the N7.1 billion charge levelled against him by the anti-graft agency.

Kalu’s lawyer, Ikoro Ikoro said the application was based on the judgement of Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, delivered on September 29, 2021, which barred the Federal Government from retrying the former governor.

Kalu, who is the Chief Whip of the Senate and the lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District, submitted that having been freed, it behoves on him to apply to the court to formally strike out his name and Slok from the charge sheet.

More to follow…