Senator Orji Kalu Declares Interest In 2023 Presidency Race

Former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, on Tuesday said he is ready to contest the All Progressives Congress Presidential ticket with Former Governor of Lagos State, Mister Bola Tinubu if the party zones it to the South.

Speaking with reporters, Senator Kalu said while he has nothing against the aspiration of Mr Tinubu, he believes that the SouthEast is ripe for the Presidency and that it should be the turn of the region to produce the next President.

Mr Tinubu had on Monday declared his ambition to become Nigeria’s next President.

The current Governor of Ebonyi State Dave Umahi on Tuesday also declared his interest to run for the nation’s top post in 2023.

What Mr Orji said

“I do not see Tinubu’s aspiration having any effect on the President of Nigeria coming from the Igbo area. Because we are talking based on what Nigeria should be. We are talking based on what people should believe. Obasanjo has been President for eight years. Osinbajo is doing eight years as Vice President. And no Igbo man since independence has been a democratically elected President. So it is always good to think of what is reasonable and what will be more sellable.

“I’m the most prepared Presidential candidate in Nigeria. I’m capable healthwise, I’m capable as a person, I’m capable in my pocket. I’m capable to face anybody. But the party is supreme. I only wait for APC as a party.

“For me, contesting for President is not the issue. The issue is who is going to lead the country into an economic miracle, into a turnaround. I’m not against Tinubu. If it’s zoned to his area and the party said he should go. Well, the party is supreme. I’m only waiting for the party.”