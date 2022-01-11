Why I Want To Succeed President Buhari – Umahi

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has given further insight into his Presidential ambition.

Umahi who had declared his intentions earlier on Tuesday said he believes he has the capacity to replicate at the national level, the successes in his state.

“I feel within me that the country is passing through a phase and I believe strongly that the miracles that God helped us to do in Ebonyi State by the reason of all the successes we made in all the economic indices and all our programmes, that if given the opportunity, we can replicate it at the national level,” the governor said on Channels Television’s Politics Today when asked why he wants to succeed the President.

Beyond that, he explained that his closeness with President Buhari given him a clear understanding of the President’s intentions and goodwill for the country and he intends to continue from where he stops come 2023.

“This is my conviction and that we can also build from where Mr President would stop. I am also close to Mr President, I know his heartbeat for the country and I know what he desires for this country so I think that I understand his programmes and his policies and his integrity, coupled with what we have done in Ebonyi State and it can add and help the country,” Umahi said.

He added that he intends to bring a business-like spirit into governance.

Umahi, who doubles as Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum, is also canvassing for a political solution to the insecurity problems in the region.

He believes that if the self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is willing and open to engagement, peace will return to the South East.

The governor’s declaration comes about 24 hours after former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, also indicated an interest in the race.

Likewise, former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has also declared his intentions to run for president.

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television, Senator Kalu said while he has nothing against the aspiration of Mr Tinubu, he believes that the SouthEast is ripe for the Presidency and that it should be the turn of the region to produce the next President.

According to him, he is fit not only physically, but financially, to become the next president.