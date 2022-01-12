18 Killed, 6 Injured In Fresh Plateau Attack

The Irigwe people have again been thrown into mourning following a fresh attack on Ancha village in Rigwe Chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State where 18 people were killed and six others injured.

A spokesperson for the Irigwe Development Association, Davidson Malison, said on Wednesday that the attack was carried out on Tuesday night by suspected herdsmen who invaded the village and besieged it for over two hours.

According to Mr Malison, the assailants raided unchecked by any security operative, leading to the destruction of twenty-four (24) households with several properties such as vehicles, motorcycles, harvested crops and several other valuable items, being carted away by the attackers.

In his reaction to the attack, Governor Simon Lalong described the incident as another sad tale in the unending violent attacks in the area which has continued despite several measures taken by government.

The governor ordered security agencies to ensure that the attackers are fished out at all cost.

Governor Lalong specifically asked the General Officer Commanding 3 division and Commander Operation Safe Haven alongside the Commissioner of Police, the Department State Services, Operation Rainbow and other security agencies in Plateau Sate to utilize intelligence available from survivors and other sources and ensure that perpetrators of the attack are apprehended and exposed.