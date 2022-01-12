AFCON: Give Nigerians More Exciting Moments, Buhari Tells Eagles After Egypt Win

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the Super Eagles over their win against Egypt in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) game.

The Nigerian side got the win courtesy of a Kelechi Iheanacho stunner to take the 1994 champions to the zenith of Group D.

While commending the team over Tuesday’s feat, Buhari urged the Super Eagles to remain focused.

“The President strongly believes, like millions of football-loving Nigerians, that the spectacular outing in Garoua, Cameroon is a foretaste of what to expect from the dedicated team as they square up against other opponents in the tournament,” Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The President urges the Augustine Eguavoen-led team and the coaching staff to keep their eyes on the ball, remain good ambassadors on and off the field, and give loyal fans and all Nigerians more exciting moments to celebrate.”

Buhari also assured the three-time AFCON winners of his continued support as “they soar like an eagle to write another chapter in the annals of Nigeria’s rich football history”.

The game was the eighth meeting of the Super Eagles and the Pharaohs in the flagship African tournament and three-time Cup of Nations champions Nigeria have won four and drawn two.

Nigeria succeeded after a troubled build-up in which German coach Gernot Rohr was fired following an unimpressive World Cup qualifying run and former national star Augustine Eguavoen took temporary charge.

Eguavoen’s squad was without forwards Victor Osimhen, Emmanuel Dennis, and Odion Ighalo for a variety of reasons, but his team went on the offensive from the kick-off and did him proud.

Speedy winger Moses Simon played a major role when the Super Eagles took the lead at the 30,000-capacity stadium.

His cross was only partially cleared by Ahmed Hegazy and Nigerian Joseph Aribo nodded the ball into the path of Iheanacho, who hammered a half-volley past goalkeeper Mohamed Elshenawy.