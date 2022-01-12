Disregard Reports About Suspension Of Our National Convention – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the general public to completely disregard “fake news” on the reported suspension of the planned national convention of the party.

Emerging reports by certain media outlets suggest that the convention, which is slated for February, has been moved to now hold in June.

APC spokesman, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, in a statement on Wednesday noted that dates for party activities such as meetings, primaries, congresses, national conventions are communicated through well-known official channels and not through ‘sources’.

“The faceless authors and sponsors of fake news on APC activities, in this case, the planned National Convention are simply bent on causing confusion and fomenting crisis through misinformation.

“We should not enable them,” Senator Akpanudoedehe advised.

He added that “As a focus-driven, process-oriented political party, the APC Caretaker Committee under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni will not be distracted by self-serving antics of these sponsors of fake news.

“The APC Caretaker Committee is already embarking on nationwide consultations with Party stakeholders to prepare the ground for a rancour-free National Convention. To this end, the sub-committee on budgeting and other substructures will be set up in due course”.

The party through its spokesman appreciated the continued support of well-meaning members and leaders as the APC Caretaker Committee undertakes the immediate task of addressing contestations within the Party, litigations, fallouts of recently-conducted Congresses and generally reposition the Party ahead of the National Convention.