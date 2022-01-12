PHOTOS: Mompha In Court On Fresh Charges

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned internet celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, and his firm, Ismalob Global Investment Limited.

They were both arraigned before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on 8 charges bordering on alleged money laundering of over 6billion naira

The offence is contrary to relevant sections of the Advance Fee Fraud Act of 2006 and the EFCC Act of 2004.