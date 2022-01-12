Real Madrid Down Barcelona To Reach Spanish Super Cup Final

Real Madrid struck a fifth Clasico victory in a row on Wednesday to advance to the Spanish Super Cup final but Barcelona’s young guns showed why there is belief the club’s recovery has begun.

At the end of a pulsating contest in Saudi Arabia, Madrid scraped through 3-2 after extra-time and will now face either Atletico Madrid or Athletic Bilbao, who play on Thursday, in Sunday’s final.

AFP