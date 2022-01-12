Advertisement

Real Madrid Down Barcelona To Reach Spanish Super Cup Final

Updated January 12, 2022

Real Madrid’s players celebrate after scoring during the Spanish Super Cup semi-final football match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the King Fahad International Stadium in the Saudi capital Riyadh on January 12, 2022. FAYEZ NURELDINE / AFP

 

Real Madrid struck a fifth Clasico victory in a row on Wednesday to advance to the Spanish Super Cup final but Barcelona’s young guns showed why there is belief the club’s recovery has begun.

READ ALSO: Chelsea Beat Tottenham To Reach League Cup Final

At the end of a pulsating contest in Saudi Arabia, Madrid scraped through 3-2 after extra-time and will now face either Atletico Madrid or Athletic Bilbao, who play on Thursday, in Sunday’s final.

AFP



