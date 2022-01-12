Six Bayern Players Return To Training After COVID-19 Outbreak

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich on Wednesday welcomed back six of their players who had previously been sidelined by Covid-19.

Bayern captain Manuel Neuer, as well as Leroy Sane, Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies, Omar Richards and Tanguy Nianzou all trained Wednesday.

The group were among the nine players who missed last Friday’s 2-1 home defeat by Borussia Moenchengladbach after testing positive for the virus.

Kingsley Coman and Corentin Tolisso, who also trained Wednesday, had already left quarantine.

Of the nine who missed Friday’s defeat, only defender Lucas Hernandez remains in isolation.

As a precaution, Sane, Upamecano, Davies and Nianzou all worked separately after a group warm-up at Bayern’s training ground.

Bayern remain six points clear at the top of the table before Saturday’s match at Cologne.