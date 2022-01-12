Three Children, Woman Confirmed Dead In Delta Building Collapse

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One more person has been confirmed dead in the church building collapse in Delta State, raising the death toll to four.

Channels Television reported earlier on Wednesday that three persons were killed after the building collapsed on Tuesday at Okpanam community in Oshimili North Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Hours after the report, the Commissioner of Information in the state, Charles Aniagwu, confirmed to Channels Television that one of the injured victims had died.

Those who were confirmed dead earlier included a woman and two girls, while the new death recorded was also a child whose gender has yet to be ascertained.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Delta, Bright Edafe, had also confirmed that 18 other people trapped in the rubble were rescued.

Although it is unclear if those rescued are all children, Edafe said the search and rescue operations were over.

Giving a breakdown of those injured, he said four of them have been discharged while 11 people were receiving treatment. But one of them was the child who died recently.

When the building collapsed on Tuesday, several persons were feared to be trapped in the rubble.

As soon as the incident occurred, officials of the red cross and fire service, as well as security operatives were said to have raced to the scene.

Search and rescue operations began thereafter, leading to the recovery of the survivors from the rubble, but not without four lives lost.