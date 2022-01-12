Tricycle Strike: Kano PDP Accuses Ganduje Of Economic Sabotage

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) says it has noticed with dismay, the intention of the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to destroy the daily economic activities in the state for refusing to reconcile with striking tricycle riders for the last three days.

This accusation was contained in a statement by the Chairman of the PDP in Kano State, Alhaji Shehu Wada Sagagi, issued on Wednesday.

Sagagai asserted that: “Kano is known for various commercial activities on daily basis and the means of transportation remains the major pillar with the tricycle riders as catalysts who cater for at least 80 per cent of the routine movements within the metropolitan city.

“It is very pertinent to note that Ganduje’s administration has failed its citizens in every ramification, particularly, the state government has done nothing in the transport sector for the seven years of its existence rather it truncated the student’s transportation systems introduced by the govt. of Engr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

“Ganduje and his cohorts have turned the Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) into a major revenue-generating agency instead of being a traffic regulatory agency as it was established to serve with that purpose.

“Hundreds of thousands of the youth are engaged in this business and it generates both employment and state revenue, only a government without a clear economic direction can fight a self-employed youth, women and other individuals at a time when the nation faces a dwindling economy and insecurity that put citizen into abject poverty”.

The PDP further stressed that government should as a matter of urgency address this issue because “allowing the crises to linger on retains the tendency to degenerate into chaos and disturb the prevailing peace in the state as teaming number of our youth are left without means of livelihood”.

The opposition party accused Governor Ganduje and members of his cabinet of keeping mum despite being fully aware of the sufferings faced by the residents of Kano, which includes but is not limited to businessmen and women, civil servants, students of both primary, secondary and tertiary schools, people seeking for medical attention in various health facilities and visitors of the state.

In the PDP’s view, Kano has lost billions of naira and businesses have suffered in the last three days due to the tricycle strike.

The party adds that many offices have not been in full operation, even as it says that the state government has remained reluctant to take any decisive action that could rescue the situation.