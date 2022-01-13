Advertisement

Buhari, Sanwo-Olu Pay Condolence Visit To Ernest Shonekan’s Family

Channels Television  
Updated January 13, 2022
President Muhammadu Buhari at the Shonekan residence in Lagos State on January 13, 2022.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday visited the Lagos residence of a former Nigerian leader, Ernest Shonekan.

Shonekan, the head of the Interim National Government between August 26, 1993, and November 17, 1993, died on Tuesday at a hospital in Lagos.

Two days after his demise, Buhari was in the Shonekan’s Ikoyi residence to commiserate with the deceased family.

The President was accompanied by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Ogun and Yobe counterparts, Dapo Abiodun and Mai Mala Buni.

See photos below:

President Muhammadu Buhari at the Shonekan residence in Lagos State on January 13, 2022.



