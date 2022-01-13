Court Orders Remand Of Two Teenagers Over Alleged Murder Of RCCG Pastor

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in the Yaba Area of Lagos State has ordered the remand of two teenagers Farouk Mohammed 16, and Kasali Jamiu 19, charged with the alleged murder of a Redeemed Christian Church of God’s (RCCG) Pastor, Babatunde Dada, aged 46.

Magistrate Linda Balogun ordered the remand of the minor, 16-year-old Mohammed at the Special Correctional Centres for Boys in Oregun while 19-year-old Jamiu was remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Center, pending the legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The duo were charged alongside two others Mumuni Toheeb, 21 and Mubarak Soliu, 20 both of whom allegedly received a Spark S Techno Phone belonging to the deceased and valued at N60,000.

The four defendants are facing three charges bordering on conspiracy, murder, and receiving of a stolen item, preferred against them by the Police.

READ ALSO; Mompha In Court On Fresh Charges

The Prosecuting lawyer with the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Panti, Mr Julio Hodonu, told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offences on December 3, 2021, at Road 13, 6th Avenue Festac Town, in Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos State.

The prosecutor also said that Farouk and Jamiu conspired amongst themselves and unlawfully killed Babatunde Dada, by stabbing and clubbing him to death with a bottle and wood. According to the prosecutor, the offence is punishable under sections 411, 223 & 328(1) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015.

He asked the court to order the remand of the suspects for the first 30 days pending the DPP’s advice.

Following his remand application, counsel to the first defendant, Oyekanmi Isijola, raised an objection that the first defendant is a minor and should not be remanded in prison but a juvenile centre.

Magistrate Balogun agreed and ordered that the first defendant should be remanded at the Special Correctional Centres for Boys, Oregun, and the second defendant Ikoyi Prison respectively.

Meanwhile, the Magistrate granted Mumuni Toheeb and Mubarak Soliu bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

She said that the sureties must show proof of employment, proof of source of income, show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State government, and have their addresses verified.

The case was adjourned till February 14, 2022, for DPP’s advice.