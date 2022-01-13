EFCC, Refugee Commission Collaborate On Building Staff Capacity

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is supporting the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons to build its staff capacity.

Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa stated this in Abuja on Thursday when the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim paid him a working visit.

According to Bawa, the output of every organisation is dependent on the strength and capacity of the staff.

He said there was also need for partnership in strengthening support for Persons of Concern.

The EFCC Chairman further noted that equipping the Persons of Concern will make them self-reliant and economically Independent.

For her part, the Federal Commissioner commended the efforts of the Anti-graft agency saying the move was a step towards providing durable solutions to the Persons of Concern.

Suleiman-Ibrahim further stated that building the capacity of the staff of the organisation will further enhance the output of the Commission.

The Federal Commissioner added that the Nigerian Government cannot do everything alone hence the need for a whole of society approach.