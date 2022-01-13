Lai Mohammed Seeks Implementation Of MoUs With Namibia On Culture, Tourism

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has

called for the implementation of the various MoUs between Nigeria and

Namibia, especially in the areas of culture and tourism, to ensure

that they translate into economic benefits for the two countries.

The Minister made the call in Abuja on Thursday when he received the

Namibian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Humphrey Geiseb, on a

courtesy visit, a statement signed by Ministry spokesperson Segun Adeyemi said.

He observed that the bilateral cooperation between the two nations,

which dates back to 1992 on the platform of the 1st Nigeria-Namibia

Joint Commission, expired without implementation, and expressed the

hope that the MoUs will be revived for implementation this time

around.

READ ALSO: 5,000 Out Of 1.4m Shortlisted For Recruitment Into NSCDC

“Because the agreement on tourism cooperation between both countries

suffered from lack of follow-up, a separate MOU on tourism cooperation

was decided upon during the 3rd session of the Joint Commission in

2008, and signed six years later, in 2014.

“Unfortunately, the MOU, which had a lifespan of five years, has

expired and, until then, nothing was done by our two countries. I am

aware that efforts are on to renew the MoU for another five years.

Hopefully, this time, we will act to implement the MoU,” Mr

Mohammed said.

He promised to encourage a working relationship between Nollywood and

the Namibian Film Industry, against the background of the interest

expressed by a talented Namibian actress to feature in Nollywood

movies as a way of further honing her professional skills.

The Minister, who welcomed the support offered by Namibia to help

improve Elephant conservation in Nigeria,

stressed that with global warming and poaching, African wildlife is in

danger of extinction.

He thanked the Namibian Government for supporting Nigeria with 279

wildlife animals in line with the signed MoU on Cooperation in the

area of wildlife with the Government of Bauchi State.

“The animals, which comprised of 10 Giraffes, 53 Burchell’s Zebras, 14

Elands, 23 Blue Wildebeests, 21 Red Hartebeests, 24 Oryx, 26 Kudus, 52

Springboks and 56 Common Impalas, were placed at the Sumu Wildlife

Sanctuary, which is located in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of Bauchi

State. We remain grateful to the Government and people of Namibia for

this,” Mr Mohammed said.

In his remarks, the High Commissioner went down memory lane to recount

the support which Namibia received from Nigeria in its struggle for

independence, and said the Namibia-Nigeria Joint Commission, which

last met in 2010, will meet next month to consider all the various

areas of cooperation between the two countries.

He listed additional areas of cooperation to include creative

industries, beef infrastructure, animal conservation, tourism and oil

and gas sector.