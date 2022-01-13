Troops Rescue Abducted Polytechnic Students At ‘Abandoned Poultry Farm’

Three Plateau State Polytechnic students abducted on Wednesday have been rescued unhurt by troops of Operation Safe Haven.

The students were kidnapped by gunmen at Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

But in a statement on Thursday signed by the military information officer of Operation Safe Haven, Major Ishaku Takwa, the troops deployed at Nding Sesut noticed an unusual movement of persons during patrols and immediately conducted cordon and search in the general area.

The search, the military spokesman said, led to the rescue of the abducted students at an abandoned poultry farm.

The rescued students have since been reunited with their families while a manhunt is ongoing to apprehend the gunmen behind the kidnapping, the military said.

Channels Television had earlier reported that the students, two females and one male, were abducted from one of the private hostels known as the ‘Plateau Embassy’ in the polytechnic.