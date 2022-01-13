PDP Schedules North-West Zonal Congress For February 12

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has scheduled its outstanding Zonal Congress for its North-West Zone for the purpose of electing NW Zonal Working Committee and National Ex-Officios for Saturday, February 12, 2022.

This directive was contained in a statement on Thursday by the party’s National Organizing Secretary, Hon. Umaru Bature.

According to the letter, this was part of the resolution of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) at its meeting on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Hon Bature stated that the North-West Zonal Congress is slated to hold at the Zonal Headquarters of the party in Kaduna State.

The spokesman urged all critical stakeholders and teeming members of the party in the North-West Zone to stay informed and guided accordingly.