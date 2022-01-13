Police Arrest Gang Members Allegedly Posing As Vigilante, Others

The Edo State Police Command says it has arrested five armed gang members allegedly disguising as vigilante members and robbing unsuspecting members of the public around Textile Mill Road area in Benin City.

According to a statement by a police spokesman, acting on credible information, the DPO Textile Mill Road SP Olayinka Adeleye mobilized his team of operatives and arrested the suspects who claimed to be vigilante members working under a commander nicknamed Dada.

SP Adeleye said the suspects are cooperating with the investigation and are giving useful information that will lead to the arrest of other conspirators operating under the guise of being vigilantes.

READ ALSO: Court Orders Remand Of Two Teenagers Over Alleged Murder Of RCCG Pastor

He added that the suspects will be charged to court at the end of the investigation.

Similarly, two suspected members of a gang said to have been terrorizing Campus II South Ibie, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The police statement disclosed that the Divisional Police Officer, (DPO) South Ibie, CSP Emmanuel Agbo received information that some armed robbers were hibernating within the area and immediately swung into action.

Agbo mobilized his team of police surveillance and detectives, and they stormed the criminal’s hideout, arresting the duo of Bishop Christopher ‘M’ (22), John Abuda ‘M’ (24).

The team of operatives also recovered one English pistol, two live ammunition and a battle axe from the suspects.

Police authorities say the suspects have confessed to terrorizing campus II SOUTH IBIE area and its environs, however, investigations are still ongoing with the aim of arresting other fleeing gang members.

According to the police, the suspects will be charged to court at the end of investigations.