Six Killed In Kwara Road Accident

Six persons have been in a fatal multiple auto accident at Falokun community along Offa-Ajase road in Kwara State.

The accident, which happened at about 2:35 pm on Thursday, was caused by speed violation and wrong overtaking.

The State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jonathan Owoade, confirmed the incident to Channels Television via the telephone on Thursday.

He said that the injured persons suffered varying degrees of injury such as fractures and bruises, adding that there was no first aid treatment administered on them.

It was also gathered that the two vehicles involved in the multiple accidents include a grey colour private Peugeot 406 salon car with registration number RBC 424 DW and a blue colour private Mazda 323 vehicle with registration number BWR 590 BJ.

This is even as the sector commander revealed that the two drivers of the vehicles involved in the accident had no national drivers’ licence.

According to him, items recovered from the scene of the crash included luggage, which he said had been handed over to the Police officers at Ajase Police Division.

He also said that the obstruction caused by the crash had been cleared, noting that corpses had been deposited at the mortuary in General Hospital Offa.