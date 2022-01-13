Terrorists Abduct Many Traders Along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road

Suspected terrorists have abducted an unspecified number of traders travelling along the Kaduna- Birnin Gwari Road.

The traders who were travelling to Kano from Birnin Gwari were said to have been kidnapped on Wednesday by the terrorists who blocked the highway between Birnin Gwari and Kaduna at Unguwar Yako forest.

Although the police and the state authorities are yet to respond to the development, a security source attached to Birnin Gwari local government confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Thursday.

He said the terrorists blocked the road, and immediately opened fire on motorists who were travelling that road, and in the process, took several passengers away to an unknown destination.

Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State has been notorious for cases of banditry and kidnapping, spanning over five years.

This is in spite of efforts made by security agencies and the Kaduna State Government to tackle the menace.