Wike Inspects Illegal Refinery Sites In Rivers, Vows To Prosecute Culprits

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike on Thursday inspected two illegal refining sites recently discovered in Ikwerre and Emohua local government areas by the council chairmen.

The Governor was accompanied by the State Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, and other leaders of the state.

The Governor ordered the arrest of those sponsoring the operation of the illegal refineries in the state, some of whom are said to be prominent businessmen in the state.

A visibly angry Wike, after inspecting the sites, urged the police to go after the culprits and directed the State Attorney-General, Professor Zacchaeus Adangor to take over the files of those arrested far from the police for state prosection.

He also demanded the redeployment of a divisional police officer said to be involved in the illegal activities in Emohua local government area.