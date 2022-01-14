Ganduje Launches Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem Appeal Fund

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday launched the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem Appeal Fund with N2 million.

At a ceremony held at the Kano Government House to remember and raise funds for the ex-servicemen, the governor who was represented by his deputy, Nasiru Gawuna, also announced the contribution of N1 million by the members of the State Executive Council and N4.4 million from the 44 local government areas, while the chief launcher, Abdussalam Zaura, donated N2 million.

In his speech, the governor said the aim of the event was to recognise and appreciate the sacrifices of the nation’s fallen heroes, veterans, and also to remember all those in internal security operations, particularly on insurgency, kidnapping, and banditry in the country.

“It is befitting to honour the memory of the gallant officers, men, and women who paid the supreme sacrifice to keep the country united,” he said. “Therefore, all stakeholders should rise up to ensure that the sacrifices our gracious heroes made were not in vain.”

The governor gave an assurance of his administration’s continued support to the ex-servicemen and their families.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Kano State Chapter of the Nigerian Legion, Abdullahi Bagobiri, thanked Governor Ganduje for the support and concern shown to the retired officers and their families.