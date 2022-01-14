Gunmen Kidnap Four Students Of Federal University Of Lafia

Gunmen have kidnapped four students of the Federal University of Lafia (FULafia).

The management of the institution, confirmed this in a statement on Friday by the Head, Information and Public Relations Unit, Abubakar Ibrahim.

According to the statement, the gunmen attacked the university at about 11:30 p.m on Thursday.

“The unfortunate kidnap incident took place at a community, Mararraba, located close to the University,” the statement read in part.

“Consequently, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Shehu Abdul Rahman, on behalf of the management of the institution, expressed his profound outrage at the unfortunate development and condemned it in strong terms and demand for the immediate release of those kidnapped”.

The VC reaffirmed that the kidnapping of students constitutes one of the most serious threats to education in Nasarawa State, in particular, and Nigeria in general.

He, therefore, expressed his deep sympathy to the families of the abducted students, assuring them that serious efforts are being taken to ensure the quick rescue of the kidnapped students.

Also according to the Vice-Chancellor, additional measures have been put in place to guarantee adequate safety of lives and property within and outside the campuses of the university.

While students have been asked to remain calm and go about their normal activities at the campuses of the university, they’ve also been asked to pay more attention to security-related matters.