NEMA Donates Food, Other Items To Victims Of Yobe Fire

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Federal Government through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated food and non-food items to victims of the Nguru fire incident in Yobe State where about 300 shops were destroyed.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Faruk, handed over the items on Thursday.

Read Also: Fire Guts Shops, Goods In Popular Yobe Market

Also offering support, the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, who is also the senator representing Yobe north, handed over 10 million naira to the victims, while charging leaders in the community to be fair in distribution.

Goods worth millions of naira and several shops were destroyed after the fire incident at the Nguru popular central market in the state.

The Chairman of the Nguru Local government council, Madu Kachalla, who confirmed the incident to Channels Television, said no life was lost but many businessmen were affected by the disaster.

While the cause of the fire incident was not known, eyewitnesses said it might have been caused by illegal electrical connections.