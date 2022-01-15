Banditry: Masari Orders Immediate Reopening Of Filling Stations, Cattle Markets In Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has approved for the immediate reopening of all filling stations and cattle markets earlier closed down on account of cattle rustling and armed banditry in the state.

The governor however instructed the two Emirate Councils in the State to admonish District and Village Heads of the affected areas to be vigilant and ensure that no any act of connivance by Sarakunan Fawa and others is allowed.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mustapha Inuwa warned that Government would not hesitate to re-enact the closure where a resurgence of any dubious activity is noticed.

The filling stations and cattle markets were closed down since September last year as part of the Security Challenges Containment Orders signed into law by the Government to curtail the supply of fuel to bandits and the transactions on rustled animals in the State.

The two security containment orders include among others, closing two major roads: Jibia to Gurbin Baure and Kankara to Sheme.

In this new law, commercial vehicles were advised to take Funtua road but private vehicles can still fly the Kankara-Sheme road.

According to the laws, the governor also banned illegal junctions and motor parks as well as cattle markets in 14 LGAs: Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Malumfashi, Charanci, Mai adua, Kafur, Faskari, Sabuwa, Baure, Dutsinma and Kaita.

He also banned movement of cattle in trucks and firewood from the bush including the prohibition of more than two people from riding on a motorcycle and more than three in a tricycle as well as sale of petroleum in jerry cans.

A popular second-hand motorcycles market in Charanchi was also suspended in the new law.

To cut fuel supply to the bandits who ride in convoys of motorcycles to attack communities, the governor said only two designated fuel stations in the banditry-affected LGAs can now sell fuel, and of not more than N5,000 to a person.