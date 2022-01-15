Gunmen Attack Police Station In Imo, Kill Inspector

Gunmen have attacked a police station in Mgbidi, the headquarters of Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Imo, Michael Abattam, confirmed the attack on the security facility in a statement on Saturday.

Although he said the police personnel on duty repelled the attack by the assailants, a police inspector was killed, and another policeman was injured.

Narrating how the incident occurred, Abattam, a Chief Superintendent of Police, explained that the station came under attack on Friday night.

Shortly after the assailants arrived at the scene in a pick-up van, they began to shoot sporadically in a bid to gain entrance into the station, causing tension in the area.

But the security operatives on duty, the command’s spokesman said, stood their ground and positioned themselves professionally to repel the gunmen.

A gunfight ensued afterward, and the assailants were said to have been overpowered, forcing them to retreat and escape in the vehicle they came with.

According to Abattam, the police operatives swiftly went after them in a ‘vigorous and aggressive’ manhunt to ensure they are arrested and brought to justice.

He appealed to residents to support the police and other security agencies with credible and timely information and to report anyone treating bullet wounds for prompt action.

Read the statement below: