Gunmen Attack Police Station In Imo, Kill Inspector
Gunmen have attacked a police station in Mgbidi, the headquarters of Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State.
The Police Public Relations Officer in Imo, Michael Abattam, confirmed the attack on the security facility in a statement on Saturday.
Although he said the police personnel on duty repelled the attack by the assailants, a police inspector was killed, and another policeman was injured.
Narrating how the incident occurred, Abattam, a Chief Superintendent of Police, explained that the station came under attack on Friday night.
Shortly after the assailants arrived at the scene in a pick-up van, they began to shoot sporadically in a bid to gain entrance into the station, causing tension in the area.
But the security operatives on duty, the command’s spokesman said, stood their ground and positioned themselves professionally to repel the gunmen.
A gunfight ensued afterward, and the assailants were said to have been overpowered, forcing them to retreat and escape in the vehicle they came with.
According to Abattam, the police operatives swiftly went after them in a ‘vigorous and aggressive’ manhunt to ensure they are arrested and brought to justice.
He appealed to residents to support the police and other security agencies with credible and timely information and to report anyone treating bullet wounds for prompt action.
Sequel to the modified and invigorated strategies emplaced by the command under the watch of the indefatigable Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Rabiu Hussaini psc, to checkmate all criminals activities within the state especially attacks police station.
On 14th January 2022 at about 2045 hours, the Command’s Tactical teams at Mgbidi Police Station repelled an attack by some hoodlums who came in a white Hilux vehicle shooting sporadically, attempted to gain entrance into the station but were repelled by the ever gallant Imo Command’s Tactical teams and the police operatives of the division who positioned themselves professionally.
They engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel. In the process, the attackers were suppressed almost immediately, having suffered a huge defeat, with a number of them sustaining various degrees of bullet wounds, they retreated and escaped in the Toyota Hilux vehicle they came with. And were given a hot chase by the police operatives.
Consequently, a vigorous and aggressive manhunt of the hoodlums is ongoing with the sole aim of tracking and arresting the fleeing hoodlums since they cannot go far because of the huge damage done to them.
However, in the course of the attack, a police Inspector lost his life, while another sustained a minor bullet injury on his hand.
Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP Rabiu Hussaini psc, commended the officers and men for their gallantry and urged them not to relent in their efforts until all criminal elements and their partners are apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.
He then appealed to Imolites for the continuous support and collaboration by giving security agencies especially the Police, credible and timely information and to report any person seen treating bullet wounds or hiding within the community to the nearest police station for prompt action.
CSP MICHAEL ABATTAM
POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
FOR: COMMISSIONER OF POLICE
IMO STATE COMMAND.