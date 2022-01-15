Kaduna Security: Troops Neutralize Three Terrorists, Recover Arms

Troops of the Nigerian military have neutralized three notorious terrorists who have been terrorising residents of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state, a government official said on Saturday.

A statement by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said the bandits were neutralized during a gun duel with the military personnel who were on patrol along the Telele-Sabon Gida road in Chikun LGA.

The troops laid an ambush at a suspected terrorist rallying point on the route and as expected the criminals approached the troops’ position and entered the killing range, after which they were vigorously engaged, the statement said.

Mr Aruwan’s statement added that the criminals returned fire but were overpowered by the troops after a brief firefight, resulting in the death of three terrorists.

Mr Aruwan also said that three AK47 rifles, magazines, two motorcycles

and two mobile phones were recovered from the terrorists during the operation.

Kaduna State is one of the worst states affected attacks carried out by bandits, who have been designated as terrorists by the Federal Government.

Recent attacks by some bandit groups have also been recorded in Zamfara State.