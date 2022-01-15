Ondo Women Throng Palace Of Traditional Ruler, Protest Rising Insecurity

Hundreds of women in Oka-Akoko, the headquarters of Akoko South-West Local Government Area of Ondo State on Saturday trooped to the streets to protest insecurity in the area.

The women held brooms and Bibles as they chanted songs of solidarity and marched through the streets of Oka Akoko, Akungba Akoko, and some other Akoko towns.

They finally headed to the palace of the traditional ruler, Olubaka of Oka-Akoko, Oba Yusuf Adebori Adeleye to express their displeasure.

They lamented the incessant kidnapping, armed robbery, and ritual killings in the town and its environs.

The protests were said to have been triggered by the recent kidnap of teachers by some bandits in Auga Akoko, the killing of a police officer by unknown gunmen at Oka Akoko last week, and the attack on 17 travellers on Ifira Akoko-Isua Akoko road by armed robbers among others.

In one of the recent cases, a fully loaded 18-passenger bus heading for Abuja from Lagos was hijacked and all its occupants were robbed and abducted. They were however lucky as they were rescued by the Amotekun corps.

The Olubaka of Oka-Akoko, Yusuf Adebori Adeleye while addressing the women also expressed sadness concerning the insecurity of lives and property in the area.

He lamented that investors are not willing to come to the area, while many investments have been forced to shut down due to insecurity.

He appealed to able-bodied men to form vigilante groups that will work with local hunters and security agencies to combat crime in the area.