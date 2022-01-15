PHOTOS: Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Pay Tribute To Nigerian Fallen Heroes

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday led a wreath-laying event to commemorate the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

During the event held at the National Arcade in Abuja, the President also reviewed a presidential parade.

He was joined by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Others include the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Tanko Muhammad; the service chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, and some members of the President’s cabinet.

After prayers were said in both Christian and Islamic ways, President Buhari who is the Special Guest of Honour at the event laid a wreath to honour the fallen heroes.

Thereafter, Professor Osinbajo and others took turns to pay respect to the soldiers who paid the supreme price while protecting the nation’s territorial integrity.

The event, celebrated on January 15 each year, also honours veterans of World War I and II, as well as the Nigerian Civil War. It is a day set aside for sober reflections on the significance of the armed forces to the country.

While the Armed Forces Remembrance Day is celebrated on November 11 every year globally, it is known as the armistice day, commemorating the end of the first World War.

But with the formal end of the Nigerian Civil War following the surrender of the Biafran secessionists on January 15, 1970, the date was changed to mark the restoration of Nigeria’s unity.

The highlights of the event are captured in the photos below: