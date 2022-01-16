Christian Chukwu: Unlike Rohr, Eguaveon Brought Out Eagles’ Attacking Flair

Super Eagles legend, Christian Chukwu, has hailed Austine Eguaveon for his handling of the team, saying the Nigerian side have been transformed since he took over from long-time coach, Gernot Rohr.

The former international said this during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Sports.

“Based on what I have seen, I give thanks to Eguaveon. He has turned around the team. We are now playing as Nigerian Super Eagles. And if they continue this way, we are to win the cup at the end of the day,” Chukwu, a former coach of the team, added.

“You can see attacking force in the team, unlike when Rohr was there. Our game has changed completely and if they continue like this, I can assure you we will get to the final and, if possible, lift the cup.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

READ ALSO: Nigeria Put Three Past Sudan To Qualify For Round Of 16

Chukwu also accused the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) of undervaluing local coaches, insisting that foreign managers cannot do better than their indigenous counterparts.

“I can assure you that the present Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) does not believe in Nigerian coaches,” he noted.

“Nigerian coaches can perform even better than foreign coaches but our federation doesn’t have respect for the Nigerian coaches,” the former defender said.

Chukwu joins fans and pundits who maintain that the Super Eagles need a local handler, citing the fact that all World Cup-winning teams were handled by their nationals.

Eguavoen, who led the Nigerian side to a bronze medal finish at the 2006 edition of the continental showpiece, was appointed as the team’s interim boss in November following the dismissal of Rohr.

The NFF had in a statement said the German coach was sacked to avoid a “disaster,” adding that the former Niger Republic coach lost the dressing room.

But weeks after the move, the football body also appointed Jose Peseiro who is expected to take over once the AFCON finishes.