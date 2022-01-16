Cross River Has Historical Understanding Of Nigeria’s Power Structure – Ayade

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has said that the state has a historical understanding of Nigeria’s power structure.

He stated this on Sunday while addressing journalists on the sidelines of the All Progressives Congress (APC) meeting in Abuja.

The governor who stressed that he is in the nation’s capital to articulate the position of Cross River State in the ruling party, also pledged to work with other APC governors to ensure that the party retains power in the 2023 general elections.

“This trip is to actually have a high-level interaction and discussions with my colleagues of critical issues as we approach 2023 and to draw up an agenda that will have a clear understanding of my role and the position of Cross River State in emerging politics,” he said.

“I look forward to coming back with a lot of good news concerning all the issues that affect Cross River, including some of the issues that affect Cross River, some of our critical projects, and prospective ambition as a state in order to support this nation and the APC government to sustain power and stay relevant in the government of the day.

“It is important for me to make it very clear that Cross River is the only APC state in South-South Nigeria. So our role and position is very critical, we have a historical understanding of the power structure of this country and I am there to articulate the position of Cross River State in our great party.”