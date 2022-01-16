LIVE: Citizen’s Town Hall On Electoral Bill 2021

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Electoral Act Amendment Bill has been a subject of intense debate especially with President Muhammadu Buhari withholding assent to it.

The President had cited the cost of conducting direct primary elections, security challenges, and possible manipulation of electoral processes by political actors as part of the reasons for his decision in December 2021.

But in a recent interview with Channels Television, he noted that for him to accent to the Bill, changes must be made to include the addition of consensus candidates, indirect primary options to the mode of selecting a candidate for an election, as against the initial direct mode as the only option to conduct primaries by political parties.

Read Also: I Will Sign Electoral Bill If NASS Includes Consensus Candidates, Indirect Primaries – Buhari

“There should be options, you can’t dictate to people and say you are doing democracy. Give them other options so they can make a choice,” President Buhari had said.

While the controversial bill has continued to spark debates, Channels Television has brought together some stakeholders to discuss their take on the matter ahead of the 2023 General elections.

Among those who will be discussing the matter are: Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata, Former House of Reps member, Hon. Nnena Ukeje, Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, Chairman, Interparty Advisory Council, Yabagi Sani.

The panelists converged on Abuja on Sunday.