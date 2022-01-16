NSCDC Boss Disbands Anti Vandal Unit Of Rivers State Command

The Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has disbanded the Anti-Vandal Unit of the NSCDC Command in Rivers State.

This action comes on the heels of what the Commandant General (CG) has termed “shocking” allegations levelled against the anti-vandal unit by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

Wike in a recent statement accused the team of aiding and abetting vandals and illegal ‘bunkerers’ to carry out their nefarious activities in the state.

Worried about the disappointing development, the CG ordered the suspension of the head of the anti-vandal team and the disbandment of the unit with immediate effect.

A communique by NSCDC spokesperson, Olusola Odumosu, explains that the suspension will remain enforced pending the outcome of an independent enquiry set up to look into the weighty allegations levelled against the unit by the governor.

The commandant, while dishing out the order, asserted that the extant rules and regulations guiding the NSCDC operations and the general ethics of the service require the complete display of total discipline, integrity, incorruptibility, transparency, and accountability on the part of every corps personnel, hence this action.

Mr Audi further directed the Acting DCG in charge of investigation and intelligence to summon all personnel involved to the National Headquarters, Abuja for further investigation to determine the level of involvement and or culpability with a view to dispensing justice appropriately.

The CG decried the allegations as not being in tandem with his vision for the corps, stressing that he will not condone any criminal act or act of compromise by any personnel.

He emphasized that a thorough investigation would be conducted to ascertain the veracity of the allegation and roles played by the individuals involved and whoever is found guilty would face necessary disciplinary actions and punishment.

He assured Governor Wike that the corps will get to the root of the matter without delay, promising more synergy with the state government towards discharging more effective service delivery to the good people of Rivers State.

Audi reiterated further that his administration has come with a renewed vigour to reposition the service in line with global best practices and will not condone any act of sabotage by any personnel no matter how highly or lowly placed.

“The swift action taken by me is to close any identified gaps in our operations and service to the nation, I will not tolerate any act of indiscipline, compromise or sabotage under any guise; our founding fathers have worked so hard to earn a good name for the service as a noble organization and I will not allow a few bad eggs to spoil our name, image, our credibility, and integrity.

“We will investigate those fingered in the allegations and deal decisively with them if found guilty to serve as a deterrent to others,” the CG stressed.

Mr Audi emphasized that as the lead agency in the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure, the corps management would beam more searchlight into that area by reorganizing and reconstituting the anti-vandal unit with a view to making it more responsive, transparent, and accountable to Nigerians.

“Our moral principles are not negotiable; we are going to rejig the unit and fish out those spoiling the name of the corps, my fight against vandals, illegal oil bunkerers, and those stealing our collective wealth and sabotaging our economy is unflinching and we will redouble our efforts to whittle down this act of sabotage and bring to justice anyone, not in tune with our vision and mission for the service,” he added