Operation Hadin Kai: Troops Neutralize Terrorists In Borno

Troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force(JTF) North East(NE) Operation HADIN KAI(OPHK) have dealt decisively with Boko Haram(BH) and Islamic State West Africa Province(ISWAP) terrorists, who made frantic attempts to infiltrate the ancient town of Biu, Borno State.

The criminal elements met their waterloo, when the gallant troops of 231 Battalion and 331 Artillery Regiment swiftly routed them in a failed incursion at Maina Hari village in Biu on Saturday15 January 2022.

Army spokesman, General Onyema Nwachukwu, revealed on Sunday that in the intense battle, troops unleashed superior firepower on the terrorists, neutralizing five BH/ISWAP terrorists, compelling others to withdraw in disarray.

READ ALSO: [PHOTOS] Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Pay Tribute To Nigerian Fallen Heroes

General Nwachukwu added that the gallant troops also captured from the terrorists, one gun truck, one Deshka M Anti-Aircraft Gun, one HK 21 Machine Gun, one Rocket Propelled Grenade Bomb, 137 rounds of 12.7mm Anti-Aircraft Rounds amongst others.

He added that the troops are currently in pursuit of the fleeing terrorists.