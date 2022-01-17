2023: I Am Not Threatened By Govs Defecting To APC, Power Belongs To God

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has explained that the defection by some state governors to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is not a threat to his political ambition, but he is rather happy to have them in the party.

The governor said this on Monday during an interview on Channels Television breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily.

“I feel happy rather than being threatened. My ambition is in the hand of God, power, and might belong to God.

“The more we have governors in the APC, the more chance we have to win the election. The more chance we have to continue the project of Nigeria from where Mr President will stop by 2023,” Umahi responded when he was asked if he is threatened by the defections.

Umahi, who is also the Chairman South-East Governors’ Forum also spoke on his recent visit to the State House in Abuja.

He revealed that the purpose of the visit was not simply about his presidential ambition but also about the security and the socio-economic state of the southeast region.

“The issue wasn’t just about going to the President to ask him that I want to contest. There were so many other issues I went to discuss with Mr President.

“I went there to discuss solutions to our insecurity in the Southeast, and on our airport project. I went there to let him know that our airport project will be ready by May 2022 but we needed financial assistance to buy some equipment.

“It was the last thing I mentioned to him.

“The issue of running was by the side, and I mentioned it to him as the father of the nation and father of our political party.”

Umahi, last week, declared his 2023 presidential ambition at the State House in Abuja.

His declaration came about 24 hours after former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, also indicated an interest in the race. Both men are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).