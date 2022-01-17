Attackers Must Not Live To Tell The Story, Aregbesola Tells Prisons Officers

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has ordered that any attack on the Agodi Medium Security Correctional Centre, Ibadan must be resisted with maximum force without sparing the attackers.

He also ordered the immediate demolition of all the shops and buildings around the correctional facility in the Oyo State capital, to ensure maximum security of the centre.

Aregbesola gave the directive while addressing officers at the correctional centre during a tour of the facility on Monday.

READ ALSO: Why Banditry Will Not End Soon In Zamfara – Matawalle

“All buildings or shops built within 50 metres from the fence of Agodi medium correctional facility must be demolished with immediate effect,“ he said.

”This is a dangerous zone for those who are not invited. Whoever attempts to breach this facility for whatever reason is already dead; he must not live to tell the story, somebody else must tell the story.”

The minister reminded members of staff of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) that their sole duty was to protect the custodial centres from any attack.

Describing the centre as a red zone, he specifically told the personnel of the service to always be alert.

Aregbesola admitted that good illumination should be provided for the centre to prevent any possible attack, especially during the night.

He commended the officers for their efforts at preventing the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic at the facility, stating that there was not a single case of the disease reported.

The minister, however, appealed to the custodial officers to use their training and exposure to reform inmates, so that they could come out better than when they arrived at the facility.

While in the state, he is expected to visit the correctional facility still under construction at the Olomi area of Ibadan.