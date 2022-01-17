Advertisement

Lagos Records Backlog Of Eight COVID-19 Deaths As Nigeria Confirms 301 New Infections

Ronke Idowu  
Updated January 17, 2022
A file photo of one of the COVID-19 treatment facilities in Lagos State. Photo: [email protected]

 

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Nigeria has increased from 3,095 to 3,103.

According to updates released on Sunday night by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Lagos State, the country’s epicentre of the disease contributed to the rise in fatalities with a backlog of eight cases.

The disease centre disclosed this on its Facebook page, noting that 301 new infections were recorded across nine states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

 

Although NCDC failed to disclose the specific date of the backlog of deaths from Lagos State, it added that the commercial city reported a backlog of 175 infections of the 301 cases, for January 1 to 5, 2022.

The statistics for other states include Ondo (42); Osun (23); Rivers (21); Nasarawa (16); Oyo (8) while Gombe and Kaduna had seven cases each.

The FCT and Kano had a single case each.

According to the NCDC, out of the 250, 929 confirmed cases, 224,052 cases have been discharged and 3,103 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

 

See below the figures of confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos97,72116,88680,066769
FCT27,8732,41925,213241
Rivers16,25450915,591154
Kaduna11,1005910,95586
Plateau10,2237310,07674
Oyo10,1676369,335196
Edo7,617657,238314
Ogun5,780635,63582
Delta5,2583434,805110
Ondo5,1083804,628100
Kano4,8941754,592127
Akwa Ibom4,625874,49444
Kwara4,5185413,91364
Osun3,192913,00992
Gombe3,0631752,82563
Enugu2,952132,91029
Anambra2,743462,67819
Nasarawa2,6913072,34539
Katsina2,399232,33937
Imo2,362752,23057
Abia2,146152,09734
Benue2,1293401,76425
Ebonyi2,064282,00432
Ekiti1,972621,88228
Bauchi1,922221,87624
Borno1,606221,54044
Taraba1,350831,23532
Bayelsa1,305301,24728
Adamawa1,157271,09832
Niger1,13711999820
Sokoto811178228
Cross River7701672925
Jigawa6603261018
Yobe50234909
Kebbi478845416
Zamfara37503669
Kogi5032


