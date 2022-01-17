Lagos Records Backlog Of Eight COVID-19 Deaths As Nigeria Confirms 301 New Infections

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Nigeria has increased from 3,095 to 3,103.

According to updates released on Sunday night by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Lagos State, the country’s epicentre of the disease contributed to the rise in fatalities with a backlog of eight cases.

The disease centre disclosed this on its Facebook page, noting that 301 new infections were recorded across nine states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

301 new cases of COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-175

Ondo-42

Osun-23

Rivers-21

Nasarawa-16

Oyo-8

Gombe-7

Kaduna-7

FCT-1

Kano-1 250,929 confirmed

224,052 discharged

3,103 deaths pic.twitter.com/pIiyaxco5Z — NCDC (@NCDCgov) January 16, 2022

Although NCDC failed to disclose the specific date of the backlog of deaths from Lagos State, it added that the commercial city reported a backlog of 175 infections of the 301 cases, for January 1 to 5, 2022.

The statistics for other states include Ondo (42); Osun (23); Rivers (21); Nasarawa (16); Oyo (8) while Gombe and Kaduna had seven cases each.

The FCT and Kano had a single case each.

According to the NCDC, out of the 250, 929 confirmed cases, 224,052 cases have been discharged and 3,103 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

See below the figures of confirmed Cases by State