Police Foil Kidnap Of 16 Victims In Kaduna – Spokesperson

The Kaduna State Police Command has foiled the kidnap of 16 victims in the Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mohammed Jalige, disclosed this via a statement issued on Monday.

According to him, bandits tried to kidnap the victims in the Masallaci area along Birnin Gwari road.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Jalinge said the Divisional Police Officer of Buruku, immediately mobilised personnel on a rescue mission to the area.

The police spokesman explained that the bandits on sighting the advancing troops immediately took to their heels leaving behind the victims whom the operatives successfully rescued.

“The above success recorded by the Command is not unconnected with the community participation and vigilance cum prompt reportage to the security agencies thus, the Command is urging other communities to emulate same in a bit to secure our respective communities from criminal elements,” the police spokesman said.